3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $545,000

Beautiful well maintained updated but keeping the charm in this cream city brick farmhouse nestled amongst trees & picturesque views on 4.29 acres. First floor features a large updated kitchen with SS appliances. Newly remodeled master bedroom that features vaulted ceilings plus a private ensuite and den/office on main floor, large living area, separate dining room & first floor laundry. Original heart of pine flooring and trim in main living spaces. Sunroom with skylights to enjoy the view of the park like setting. Second floor offers 2 bedrooms & completely remodeled large bathroom with walk in shower &Kohler clawfoot tub. 84.5 x 22.5 and 62.5 x 18.5 outbuildings to accommodate 8 cars and a large workshop with separate electrical. Updated plumbing and electrical and new roof