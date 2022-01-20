Investors Special!! This one needs lots of work and updates but has potential. Main floor has kitchen, open living and dining rooms with original hardwood flooring, 2 bedrooms and full bathroom. Upstairs is a bedroom, full bathroom and loft area. Large backyard with alley entrance and space to park. Being Sold As-Is, Where Is. Everything you see inside is included. Will not qualify for FHA or VA financing due to the condition.
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $74,900
