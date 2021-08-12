 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $79,900

Cheaper than rent!! This well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath ranch is move in ready!! The spacious kitchen features newer cabinets, countertops, & laminate flooring. Bathroom has also been updated! Master bedroom is very spacious with lots of closet space!! Love to be outdoors? Enjoy a HUGE fenced in yard with .25 of an acre! The beautiful front porch has recently been redone! This home does not disappoint! This would even be a perfect rental property to add to your portfolio!!

