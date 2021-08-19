3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $94,000

ATTENTION LANDLORDS!! This single family home has been occupied by the long term tenant of 4 years and they would LOVE to stay! Turn key investment! Tenant pays $950/month, water included, tenant pays gas/electric. Tear-off and re-decked roof in 2008, newer windows, furnace and central air in 2000, crown molding, cedar-lined closets in bedrooms, enclosed front porch. Large deck with fenced-in backyard. Extra commode in basement. Off-street parking for 4 cars! Bring your offers today. This house can NOT be bought by owner occupant due to tenant lease.