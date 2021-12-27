 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $98,500

Cute as can be house on ''Key'' lot in FANTASTIC location! Low maintenance exterior, attached 1 car garage, walking distance to shops! Spacious living room with lots of natural light! Great kitchen and huge living room. Basement has a bonus shower and sink. Living room and bedrooms may have HWF under carpet. Don't miss out! This won't last long!

