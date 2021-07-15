 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

Looking for plenty of space for your family in a tucked away location overlooking Washington Park Golf Course? You have found it in this 3+ BD, 1 BA bungalow with over 1700 sq. ft. Freshly updated kitchen and bath, new flooring and carpet throughout entire first floor. Two bedrooms on the main level and enclosed front porch that overlooks golf course. Open concept dining room/living room with natural woodwork. Upstairs you will find a large bedroom and upper level family room/office/bonus space. Newer windows throughout, newer furnace and water heater. Driveway and detached 1 car garage. Located near Clayton Park, Root River and the Root River Parkway.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’
Crime & Courts

Sheriff says undercover deputy who shot ‘maniac’ at gas station 'probably' prevented ‘a mass shooting’

  • Updated

“Folks, I've never seen anything like this whole life,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling told the Racine County Board Tuesday evening, hours after the Sheriff's Office reported that a 21-year veteran of the RSCO shot and killed a man who allegedly had just killed a 22-year-old "for no reason" at Pilot Travel Center near Interstate 94 in Caledonia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert