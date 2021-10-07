 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,900

Southside Bungelow with plenty of space. Charming crown moldings welcome you into the living and dining room combination. 2 nicely sized bedrooms on the main and one large bedroom upstairs, perfect for a master. Partially fenced in back yard and great location, close to amenities! Hurry, this would make a good investment or perfect fixer upper home.

