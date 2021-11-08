3 Bedroom Home in Round Lake Beach - $229,000

Stunning premium lot 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath duplex offers voluminous open floor plan, new carpet, fresh paint, updated kitchen, and opens up to park and playground! Inviting open living and dining rooms are ideal for entertaining guests. Gourmet kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, abundant cabinet space, granite countertops, and eating area with exterior access. Sunken family room is generous in size, perfect for gathering indoors. Second level master suite graced with plentiful closet space and spa-like ensuite. Two additional bedrooms and shared bath complete the second floor. Recent additional updates include: 2021 patio door and garage door, 2015 AC and heater, 2014 roof, 2013 kitchen, SS appliances and powder room. Enjoy the hiking trails around Fox Chase Park, the playground, baseball, basketball, natural area for picnics right in your backyard. Close to schools, train station, shopping, and restaurants. No HOA fees!!!