3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $1,300,000

This exceptional & expansive estate set on 60 acres offers the tranquility of the country and the convenience of location (near Hwy 94 and the WI/IL border). Custom built 5,000 sq ft hybrid log home offers indoor pool, energy efficient geothermal heat, and your very own observatory! Gather friends & entertain on the spacious back deck overlooking the picturesque setting. Amenities abound indoors including custom cabinetry, beautiful granite in kitchen, and a great room on each of the three levels. Attention to detail and quality construction is evident throughout this home. 3 car heated garage plus additional 1500 sq ft insulated outbuilding. A truly unique property to call home!