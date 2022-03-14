3 Bedroom Home in Salem - $269,900

This house is a must see! Meticulously maintained, highly desirable 3-bedroom Ranch just blocks from Paddock Lake. Walk into the welcoming screened in front porch and enter into the living room with recently installed hardwood floors 2019.The updated kitchen features Corian counters with a tile backsplash Two bedrooms on main floor with Master bath Ensuite with handicapped accessible shower and grab bars, laundry hookup on main level, newer private well, windows, AC, doors, windows. Basement remodel 2020, two sumps with battery backup. Two-car garage and a spacious shed. Conveniently located to freeway access to Chicago and Milwaukee. Yer round fun on Paddock Lake. Voluntary Association Membership available $70 yr.