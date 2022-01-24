3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $205,000

This spacious 3 bed 2 bath upper condo is located in highly sought after Village Homes of Park Ridge, which provides large indoor pool, clubhouse, exercise room, billiards. Tucked away off the main roads, but close to Sturtevant train station, Hwy 94, and surrounded by restaurants/shopping. Enter through open foyer with coat closet, baseboard heater, and access to 2 car garage. New flooring on stairs leading to open concept great room w cathedral ceiling, gas FP, private patio on courtyard. All 3 bdrms w large closets. Kitchen situated off great room with access to laundry, open dinette area.MOVE IN READY with newly painted and new water heater, dishwasher, flooring, light fixtures, ceiling fans, patio screen door, CO2/Smoke detectors (all since 6/2020). Make your showing appt today!