3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $299,900

This Updated Raised Ranch is located in the low property tax Village of Sturtevant close to parks, shopping, schools, churches, restaurants, the train station & more! Gorgeous updated eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, ss appliances, & granite counters. Sliding doors lead to large deck for grilling out & overlooks fenced in yard. Open concept on main level with vaulted ceilings, vinyl plank flooring, 2 bedrooms & full bathroom with tub. Lower level offers entertaining space with a wet bar, family room with gas fireplace & sliding doors out to a covered patio. Private Master bedroom with walk in closet has Dual entry into bathroom with walk-in shower. Laundry room with cabinets. Only carpeting is in Master! 2.5 car heated garage with room for tools & toys. Freshly painted & new fixtures too