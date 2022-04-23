3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $315,900

New construction ranch located in Sturtevant in close proximity to the interstate, retail, restaurants and medical. The Crandall home plan is a 3 bed (split bedrooms), 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Maple kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Master suite offers en suite bath with tall vanity, and walk in shower. Basement includes a stub in for a possible future bathroom as well as an egress window.