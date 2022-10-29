 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $335,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $335,000

If you are looking for affordable new construction, this is it! This three bed, two bath home with an attached two car garage is speculated to be completed by Christmas. The plans have begun with open concept and vaulted ceilings. Builder puts granite countertops throughout and first floor laundry.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert