Affordable NEW Construction is at your fingertips. This three bedroom two bath home is speculated to be ready for move in, Mid to end June. Granite counter tops will be installed throughout. Primary bedroom will has an 8x5 WIC . First floor laundry. In addition to the Egress window there will be a bathroom stubbed in the basement ready for expansion. Bring your buyer now and they can make some choices as to what goes into their new home.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $345,000
