NEW CONSTRUCTION! This is IT! This is the IT home for the buyer who likes contemporary. Black matte granite counter tops sets off the white cabinets and makes a POP that everyone can hear. This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths and a full bath stubbed in the basement for future expansion. Granite throughout incl the bathrooms. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. Egress window in basement allows for future expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. All room sizes are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer. Home is part of an HOA $200/yr Cement drive and Landscaping INCLUDED! Seller offers a $3K appliance incentive.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $363,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man, who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th …
A 41-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering cocaine.
Kenosha Police will not be referring criminal charges in a case in which a property owner killed an intruder during an attack at a home in the…
With September already half over, Halloween is quickly approaching. Before we know it, it will be time for Kenosha County’s little ones to bre…
WATCH NOW: One person suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting at Kenosha mobile home park
One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday, according to law enforcement…
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Two dead, two others hospitalized following mass shooting at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue early Sunday
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Ave…
The pastor of Agape Love Christian Ministries, Inc., 5900 7th Ave., has been charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and …
The Kenosha City Council criticized Froedtert South’s plans to move its Downtown emergency department to a facility in Pleasant Prairie at the…
The man who shot and seriously injured a Kenosha Police officer in August 2020 was sentenced to decades in prison Wednesday afternoon.
Kenosha police continue investigations into multiple fatal shootings in weekend of violence; city has three `mass shootings' this year
Kenosha police on Monday continued investigations into multiple shootings, including a double fatal incident that occurred outside a bar in th…