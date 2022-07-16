NEW CONSTRUCTION! This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. A third bath will be stubbed in the basement. Egress window in basement allows for expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. Pond view. All room sizes are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer. Home is speculated to be able to close end of September. Home is part of an HOA $200/yr
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $364,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man died after being struck by a vehicle in the 5600 block of Green Bay Road early Sunday, according to Kenosha police.
The 5-year-old boy pulled from the water at Pennoyer Beach on Tuesday evening has died.
At least five vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the I-94 interchange at 71st Street Friday afternoon. No official information…
Kenosha County man with serious injuries air-lifted to hospital after losing control of vehicle, crashing into tree
SALEM LAKES — A Kenosha-area man suffered serious injuries after he apparently lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a t…
"He was the best dad ever."
Two arrested after fleeing Kenosha Police, crashing into porch and running from scene Saturday morning
Two men were arrested after allegedly fleeing from Kenosha Police in a vehicle, crashing into a porch and then running away from law enforceme…
BRISTOL — A motorcyclist suffered severe injuries over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash at Highway 50 and 128th Avenue, according to the Ken…
The decision comes as Starbucks works to change the company culture under interim CEO Howard Schultz — and as employees across the country vote to unionize.
WATCH NOW: Retired Kenosha Unified teacher opens libraries, expands access to technology on Bahamian island
As a young girl, Susy Siel would bring books along with her to Eleuthera, an island in The Bahamas, where she would often read on the beach.