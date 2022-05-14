 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $365,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. A third bath will be stubbed in the basement. Egress window in basement allows for expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. Pond view. All rooms are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer. Home is speculated to be able to close end of September. Home is part of an HOA $200/yr

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert