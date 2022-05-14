3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $365,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths. Granite counter tops in kitchen and baths. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. A third bath will be stubbed in the basement. Egress window in basement allows for expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. Pond view. All rooms are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer. Home is speculated to be able to close end of September. Home is part of an HOA $200/yr