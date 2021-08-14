 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $399,990

Kaerek Homes Diplomat Signature Series Two Story with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with three car attached garage . 4' PARTIAL SIDE EXPOSURE WITH DAYLIGHT WINDOWS TO BASEMENT! White Trim package w/panelized interior doors, White kitchen cabinets, Low Maintenance exterior w/vinyl siding ,alum. trim and stone veneering. Modular tub to family bath, Modular shower to master bath.

