 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $5,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $5,000,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $5,000,000

The value is in the land of 39 acres along the I-94 corridor. Live or rent house.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert