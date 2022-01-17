3 Bedroom Home in Third Lake - $275,000

STUNNING Mariners Cove home with Lake Rights! Step inside this HGTV inspired home with soaring ceilings, new luxury vinyl plank flooring and beautifully remodeled kitchen. Nothing has been overlooked! Modern staircase railing, new front door, large bay window and a kitchen you've been looking for! Pendant lighting over the kitchen island. Quartz countertops, natural wood bottom cabinets with 42" white uppers, stainless steel appliances including Bosch oven & range, and beautiful backsplash. Step outside to a backyard oasis. Fully fenced in yard, large deck for entertaining and sought after garden patio! Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with his & hers closets and 2 additional full bedrooms. Cute & clean full bath with an updated vanity and light fixture and relaxing Jacuzzi tub. The open lower level offers a large 2nd living space with sophisticated wainscoting detail and an abundance of storage and access to cement crawl for additional storage . The full lower level bathroom has tile surround and glass enclosure. HUGE laundry room with washer/dryer, new vinyl plank flooring and adorable peel & stick wallpaper and painted cabinets. Large 2 car garage is drywalled and insulated. Nothing to do but MOVE IN! *NEW A/C AND FURNACE 2021** Beautiful neighborhood with Lake Rights to Druce and Third Lake where you can swim, fish, jet-ski, paddleboat and enjoy nature!