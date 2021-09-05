3 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $310,000

Wow! Check out this move-in ready bi-level in Camp Lake Oaks Subdivision! Well built with 2x6 construction & extra insulation. Fresh paint and newer flooring! Main floor has nice living room, eat in kitchen with deck access. 2 bedrooms and full bath! Lower level has 3rd bedroom, rec room with fireplace, laundry area and 2nd bath. Attached garage is huge and has access to both upper and lower levels!! Detached 24x24 outbuilding w/electric for all of your storage & hobby needs. All of this on a gorgeous .86 acre lot. Newer: roof, a/c, furnace. This home is just blocks to voluntary association beach and also to the new park on Camp Lake! Don't wait this one won't last long!