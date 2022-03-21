AMAZING OPPORTUNITY TO OWN 23 ACRES AND THIS OLDER 3 BEDS / 1.1 BATHS FARM HOME JUST MINUTES FROM THE ILLINOIS BORDER! This property has 15.7 acres are agricultural grade 3, 6 acres are undeveloped, 2 acres are residential. 3 Bedroom Farm House and "Sold As-Is" and 960 Square Foot Detached Garage. Zone A2 and has lots of potential for a developer or someone wanting to have a hobby farm or build a large outbuilding. So many possibilities with this property!
3 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $399,900
