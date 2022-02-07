3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $199,900

This beautiful three-bedroom, one-bath home is your next small-town dream home with an updated, spacious master bedroom and a finished basement space perfect for entertaining company. The fenced-in backyard is set up perfectly for outdoor time and activities with a partially sheltered patio and a fire pit, and across the street sits a park. Just 30 minutes away is downtown Milwaukee with endless choices for activities and experiences, while home gives you the benefits of being in the quiet Village of Union Grove.