3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $269,900

Beautiful 3/4 bedroom ranch in wonderful Union Grove. Very spacious home. Kitchen upgraded 2020 granite countertops, Hardwood floors in bedrooms. Roof 2012 C/A 2012 Windows 2019. furnace 2020 new flooring (except bedrooms) 2020 New Driveway 2017. Its all been done. Beautiful stamped concrete patio with gazebo. Full basement one room already finished. Grade school blocks away. Even has Bryant efficient thermostat. Bring your fussiest buyers. Includes new appliances stove, refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher $7,000 appliance package also includes the refrigerator in the basement and the washer and dryer.