3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $369,900

A home that is sure to impress! This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bathroom home is meticulously maintained. Curb appeal from the moment you arrive, the pristine landscaping offers a park-like setting for ultimate in relaxation. Upon entering, the grand beauty of this home is on full display. The gorgeous fireplace, tall ceiling and abundance of natural light add to the tranquility of this property. The oversized bedroom, along with the updated bathrooms and main floor laundry make this home a must see. The partially finished lower level provides additional space for entertaining and a great home office. More recent updates include: sidewalk/driveway apron (2020), Bryant central air (2018), Roof (2016), Appliance (2017). View More