 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $395,000

Bright and beautiful two-story contemporary home, just built in 2020. The first floor includes a charming foyer, den/office, half bath, and a large open concept living and kitchen area with plenty of space for an eat-in kitchen plus the formal dining room. Primary bed room suite accompanied with 2 more bedrooms, a full main bath & laundry room all on the 2nd floor.! A spacious unfinished bonus room above garage with plenty of potential for additional living/entertainment space. The full walk-out basement has roughed in plumbing for a bathroom adding more possibilities for extra living/entertainment space. The fenced in yard is spacious and includes a fire pit, mature trees, and potential for raised garden beds, etc. Great neighborhood, schools, parks, and plenty of activities & events

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert