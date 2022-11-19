3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $395,000

Bright and beautiful two-story contemporary home, just built in 2020. The first floor includes a charming foyer, den/office, half bath, and a large open concept living and kitchen area with plenty of space for an eat-in kitchen plus the formal dining room. Primary bed room suite accompanied with 2 more bedrooms, a full main bath & laundry room all on the 2nd floor.! A spacious unfinished bonus room above garage with plenty of potential for additional living/entertainment space. The full walk-out basement has roughed in plumbing for a bathroom adding more possibilities for extra living/entertainment space. The fenced in yard is spacious and includes a fire pit, mature trees, and potential for raised garden beds, etc. Great neighborhood, schools, parks, and plenty of activities & events