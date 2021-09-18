 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $449,900

Welcome to Dunham Grove, a thoughtfully-designed subdivision that seamlessly integrates the private retreat of a single family home into the classical charm of an inviting community. This new construction 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath farmhouse ranch is full of modern updates and includes a 3 car garage. It features an open concept, kitchen island, Quartz counters, spacious rooms, full appliance package, concrete patio and driveway, finished lower level rec room with half bath, landscaping including mulch, flowers and trees. Built by Allan Builders. Dimensions, floor plans, floor coverings, elevations, features and other information are subject to change, without notice. Images may not be representative of the actual home. Photos are from previous model. Lot 9. Estimated completion December 2021

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert