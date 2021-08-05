3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $449,900

Welcome to Dunham Grove, a thoughtfully-designed subdivision that seamlessly integrates the private retreat of a single family home into the classical charm of an inviting community. This newer construction 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath farmhouse ranch is full of modern updates and includes a 3 car garage. It features an open concept, kitchen island, Quartz counters, spacious rooms, full appliance package, concrete patio and driveway, finished lower level rec room with half bath, landscaping including mulch, flowers and trees. This property is sure to meet your needs! Built by Allan Builders in 2021.