Welcome to Dunham Grove, a thoughtfully-designed subdivision that seamlessly integrates the private retreat of a single family home into the classical charm of an inviting community. This new construction 3 bedrooms, 4 bath farmhouse twostory is full of modern updates and includes a 3 car garage. It features an open concept, kitchen island, Quartz counters, spacious rooms, full appliance package, concrete patio and driveway, finished lower level rec room with half bath, landscaping including mulch, flowers and trees. Built by Allan Builders. Dimensions, floor plans, floor coverings, elevations, features and other information are subject to change, without notice. Images may not be representative of the actual home. Photos are from previous model. Lot 13. Estimated completion January 2022
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $459,900
