Striking new construction ranch home in the very desirable the Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3-bedroom, 3 car garage, 2 bath home. This home has maple cabinets, and poplar trim and interior doors. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a huge master closet! Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $549,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The child of the Mequon man accused of killing a Kenosha man inside his apartment and then disposing of the body in spring 2020 testified Wedn…
The girlfriend of the missing Kenosha man who prosecutors say was killed inside his apartment in spring 2020 testified against the Mequon man …
Pleasant Prairie police stopped a Illinois driver after a pursuit that ended outside a grocery store parking lot with his arrest for operating…
The mother of the missing Kenosha man who investigators believe was killed inside of his north-side apartment in May 2020 testified in the tri…
Returning to the Kohl Center will be a difference experience for Pewaukee's coach, who's chasing a three-peat, and Kettle Moraine's coach, who…