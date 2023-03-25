Beautiful new construction two story home in progress in the Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove! The Baylee 2 story is a 3 bed, 2.5 bath and 3 car garage home plan. Upon entering the home, there is a convenient flex room/den just off of the foyer. Open concept great room, dinette and kitchen. Kitchen features maple cabinets, and a huge walk-in pantry. Off the kitchen is a pocket office, a terrific place to use as a home office, to pay bills or for schoolwork. Spacious mudroom with drop zone, cabinets, bench & closet. Master suite has box ceiling with crown molding, tall vanity, ceramic tile shower, free standing tub and enormous closet. Upstairs laundry room, too!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $576,900
