3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $199,000

Looking for a 3 or 4 bedroom home in Lake County? This one is ready for you; with newer carpet and paint. Open floor plan from Living Room into Kitchen. Multi sided fireplace will warm your winter evenings or bring a great ambience to your room. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and the master bathroom was recently remodeled. Home includes 2 full baths and 2 half baths with the 2nd half bath being found in the basement. The "Family Room" as listed offers many options; exercise room, bedroom, office. Whatever it is your family may need. Don't miss out on this elegant golf course community with on site pool and clubhouse. Dining and golf within walking distance while being minutes from the highway.