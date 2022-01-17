3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $245,000

Rarely available ranch townhome with incredible golf course views in Midlane Country Club! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath well maintained home boasts vaulted ceilings, Oak cabinet kitchen with eating area. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and big walk-in closet. Finished lower level with Family Room with good size windows looking out to golf course plus 3rd bedroom, full bath. Deck off kitchen overlooks SW facing golf course, pond, and forest preserve, providing magnificent sunsets!! Improvements include NEW roof 2015, NEW deck railings 2020, SS microwave and DW 2018, sump/backup system 5 years. HVAC with whole house humidifier, water heater and ejector pump have been replaced as well as low E windows in LR and kitchen slider in 2009. Seller requests highest and best offer by Monday, 1/17 at 3:00 PM.