3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $250,000

QUALITY BUILT BRICK RANCH ON JUST UNDER AN ACRE IN A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY SETTING!!!! OVERSIZED 2 1/2 CAR STONE/BRICK GARAGE (30X24). PER THE OWNER NEW ROOF AND GUTTERS IN 2021. NEW CENTRAL AIR IN 2019 NEW CARPET AND WOOD LAMINATE KITCHEN FLOOR IN 2018. NEWER KITCHEN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. 3 GOOD SIZED BEDROOMS AND ONE BATH ON MAIN LEVEL (WASHER/DRYER HAS DUAL HOOKUPS... ONE IN ONE BEDROOM AND ONE IN BASEMENT). SPACIOUS BEAUTIFUL LIVING ROOM W/WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE! KITCHEN IS OPEN TO DINING AREA W/LOVELY BUILT IN HUTCH. BASEMENT IS FINISHED WITH HUGE REC ROOM COMPLETE W/WET BAR, REFRIGERATOR AND POOL TABLE. OFFICE AREA FINISHED IN BASEMENT AND UTILITY ROOM WITH CEDAR LINED CLOSET. SUPER CLEAN! EZ to show!