Looking for something special? Include this beautifully updated home on your list to see soon! The main level offers a formal dining room with library panel and crown molding. Cozy evenings will be spent around the living room fireplace. A french door leads to the deck and backyard. The chef in your family will enjoy the updated kitchen with granite counters, center island and tile backsplash plus a breakfast room for your table. Friends and family will gather in the finished basement with a large family room, plus storage and laundry areas. On the 2nd floor are 3 bedrooms, all nicely sized. Master bedroom with dual closets & private full bath. Hardwood floors in foyer, hallway, dining room, kitchen & breakfast room. Crown molding, chair rail and library panel added. New roof and windows (2019). Located in Midlane Estates, close to schools and parks. Near shopping and entertainment. Easy access to major roadways for your work commute. Virtual 3D tour to preview home easily.
3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $310,000
