REDUCED DRAMATICALLY!!! Get a like-new home at a fantastic price! Move FAST! EXTENSIVE Remodeled home, with a quality designer touch. 3 New Bathrooms with granite tops. Ranch - CHECK. Large Lot CHECK. Storage CHECK. 2-Car Garage CHECK. Finished Basement CHECK. Updated, Like-New. Move-in Ready CHECK, CHECK, CHECK. , New flooring throughout including east-care wood laminate flooring. NEW kitchen with new gray cabinets, new lighting, new granite countertops, new floor, new stainless appliances. Eating area with sliders to a sundeck and the spacious backyard. Pantry closet. Pass-thru to the living room for ease in entertaining. Defined entryway with coat closet and built-in hook/bench to assist in getting your shoes/boots on. The home has just been painted throughout with stylist tones. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. The basement has been finished adding the 3rd bathroom, large office/exercise room and large family room. Laundry hookups in the basement. Large storage area in basement. Two car garage with openers. Storage shed in the backyard. This looks like new home with almost everything replaced inside this home. BRAND NEW Asphalt Driveway. All on a spacious acre lot!
3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $319,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 49-year-old Kenosha woman was killed when she apparently lost control of the vehicle she was driving and struck construct…
UPDATE: Kenosha Police seeking "person of interest" in death investigation at home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.
- Updated
Kenosha Police say they are now seeking a "person of interest" in a death investigation on the city's south side on Tuesday.
SILVER LAKE — A 7-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
"If anything happens to me please tell the cops to look into Roberto Andino,” the woman wrote in a text to a friend.
A 23-year-old man was killed Monday in what police are saying was a targeted shooting outside a home on the 6300 block of 24th Avenue.
Not that it was in doubt, but 2017 Indian Trail graduate Daviyon Nixon officially made the Carolina Panthers’ 53-man roster and is ready for h…
Kenosha police who were called Wednesday to arrest a man on a felony warrant apprehended him following a foot pursuit on the city’s northside.…
An 80-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was seriously injured Monday while riding his bicycle.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Police arrested three people, including a teenage driver, who allegedly fled at high speeds in the village as officers atte…
Burrito Taco King, a new local Mexican restaurant, has taken over the former Taco City building on 8022 22nd Ave., offering what they claim to…