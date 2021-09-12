3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $319,900

REDUCED DRAMATICALLY!!! Get a like-new home at a fantastic price! Move FAST! EXTENSIVE Remodeled home, with a quality designer touch. 3 New Bathrooms with granite tops. Ranch - CHECK. Large Lot CHECK. Storage CHECK. 2-Car Garage CHECK. Finished Basement CHECK. Updated, Like-New. Move-in Ready CHECK, CHECK, CHECK. , New flooring throughout including east-care wood laminate flooring. NEW kitchen with new gray cabinets, new lighting, new granite countertops, new floor, new stainless appliances. Eating area with sliders to a sundeck and the spacious backyard. Pantry closet. Pass-thru to the living room for ease in entertaining. Defined entryway with coat closet and built-in hook/bench to assist in getting your shoes/boots on. The home has just been painted throughout with stylist tones. The master bedroom has it's own bathroom. The basement has been finished adding the 3rd bathroom, large office/exercise room and large family room. Laundry hookups in the basement. Large storage area in basement. Two car garage with openers. Storage shed in the backyard. This looks like new home with almost everything replaced inside this home. BRAND NEW Asphalt Driveway. All on a spacious acre lot!