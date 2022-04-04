3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $349,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch is ready for you to move right in!! Freshly painted living areas. Open concept with lots of natural light! 3 good sized bedrooms on the main floor. Separate front room that could be used as an office, sitting room, or dining room. Large master bedroom! Both bathrooms have beautiful tiled showers. First floor laundry!! Finished English basement has a ton of extra living space and has been roughed in for a bathroom. Plenty of storage area in basement as well! House sits on just under an acre and is at the end of the cul de sac for plenty of privacy. 3 car attached garage. This one has it all!!