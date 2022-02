3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $350,000

3BED 2.5 BATH WITH 3+ CAR GARAGE ON A EXTRA LARGE LOT IN WELL ESTABLISHED NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS 3/4 ACRE PROPERTY IS NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH EXTRA LARGE SHED FOR HANDY WORKSHOP OR ALL OF YOUR GARDEN AND LAWN CARE EQUIPMENT. EXTERIOR ALSO BOAST FRONT COVERED PORCH AND 2 TIER BACK DECK FOR YOUR ENTERTAINING NEEDS. PLENTY OF SQUARE FOOTAGE IN THIS FRESHLY PAINTED HOME WITH HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR, NEWER LIGHT FIXTURES SEPARATE FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOORS AND SEPARATE FORMAL DINING ROOM. THE BASEMENT IS STUBBED FOR EXTRA BATH, HAS HIGHER CEILINGS AND A DAYLIGHT WINDOW, READY FOR YOU TO FINISH TO ADD PLENTY OF SQUARE FOOTAGE. KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, AND CERAMIC FLOORING WITH AN EAT IN DINETTE AREA AND OVERLOOKING A LARGER FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE AND GAS STARTER. LARGE LAUNDRY/MUDROOM WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS FOR STORAGE. FIRST FLOOR POWDER DESIGNED WITH WHIMSICAL TOUCH. EXTRA LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS AND LARGE MASTER BATH. NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE UP STAIRS AND BEDROOMS IN A NEUTRAL COLOR PALLET TO GO WITH ANY DESIGN NEEDS. SELLERS WERE NOT QUITE FINISHED PREPARING FOR MARKET SO IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS JUST ASK.