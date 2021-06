3 Bedroom Home in Wadsworth - $368,888

AMAZING OUTSTANDING SPRAWLING WADSWORTH 2233 SQFT CUSTOM 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY HOME! STEP INTO INVITING FOYER AND INSTANTLY FEEL LIKE YOUR HOME. NICE SIZE LIVING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOOR AND LARGE PICTURE WINDOW FOR PLENTY OF SUNLIGHT. FORMAL DINING ROOM GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. SHARP GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH MULTITIUDE OF OAK CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLAINCES AND EATING AREA! LARGE PICTURE WINDOW OVERLOOKING BEAUTILFUL BACKYARD. LARGE FAMILY ROOM FEATURES ATTRACTIVE WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE WITH GAS STARTER AND CUSTOM BUILT IN CABINETS . HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT FIRST FLOOR! UPDATED HALF BATH WITH A VINTAGE STYLE HIGH TANK TOILET! UPSTAIRS TO LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH MASTER BATH 2 ADDTIONAL GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND A 2ND FULL BATH COMPLETES THE SECOND FLOOR! DOWN FROM FIRST FLOOR TO FUN RETRO STYLE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BUILT INS AND POOL TABLE! OUTSIDE TO STUNNING BACKYARD WITH HUGE DECK AND CUSTOM BUILT MULTI SWING /BONFIRE, PLAY SET AND SHED. PROFESSTIONALLY LANDSCAPED YARD WITH ARBER VITA TREES! EXTRA LARGE HEATED 2.5 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH CIRCULAR DRIVEWAY! TEAR OFF ROOF 2016. KITCHEN PICTURE WINDOW 2021. GARAGE DOOR AND OPENER 2021. FRESHLY SEALED DRIVEWAY 2021. PULL DOWN LADDER IN GARAGE. NEAR GURNEE MILLS, SIX FLAGS GREAT AMERICA, EATERIES AND GURNEE SCHOOLS. LIVE THE GOOD LIFE IN THIS SPECIAL HOME! LET ALL THE LOVE AND CARE GIVEN THIS HOME BE TRANSFFERED TO YOU. View More