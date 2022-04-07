3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $1,850

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 1.2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED ON A CORNER LOT. LARGE LIVING ROOM, FORMAL DINING ROOM AND 3 SEASON ROOM. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGH MOST OF HOME. MASTER BEDROOM HAS 3 CLOSETS. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH LAUNDRY HOOK-UP. 2.5 CAR DETACHED GARAGE AND 2 DRIVEWAYS. FIREPLACE CANNOT BE USED, SAFETY REASONS. CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 700+, NO EVICTIONS OR CRIMINAL BACKGROUND - NO EXCEPTIONS. $40 NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE FOR CREDIT/BACKGROUND/EVICTION REPORT FOR EACH ADULT - NO EXCEPTIONS. RENTAL APPLICATION AND DISCLOSURES UNDER ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES (electric, gas, water and sewer). OWNER IS AN ILLINOIS LICENSED BROKER BUT NOT LISTING AGENT