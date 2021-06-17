 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $100,000

Investor special! Lots of possibilities on this spacious two story home. New roof and plumbing 2020. Good size living room. Formal dining room. Spacious kitchen. Three generous size bedrooms, plus an extra bonus room. Full bath on 2nd floor. Powder room on first. Detached one car garage. Property being sold As IS condition without warranties or repairs.

