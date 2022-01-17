 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $104,000

MOVE IN READY!!! FRESHLY painted interior and new carpet on main level!! Lovely Updated bathroom ! Spacious living room and dining area! There are 2 bedrooms on main level and the 2nd floor has a single room that can be used as a family room or extra large bedroom. Unfinished basement. Parking pad in rear of home/fenced yard. Welcoming front porch- Close to Abbott and just minutes from the expressway. Dead end street-EZ to show!!! seller prefers CONVENTIONAL OR CASH preferred!!!

