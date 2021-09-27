3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $110,000

English: A TRUE WAUKEGAN GEM! PRECIOUS HISTORICAL LANDMARK HOME SET IN HISTORIC DIST. STEP BACK TO YESTERYEAR!An amazing shell with new siding and new windows! Don't miss your opportunity to own this majestic property! This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms upstairs, with an office that can be transformed to whatever you please. On the first floor is a spacious living room, a separate spacious dining room, and a lovely extra room right off the kitchen that you can bring your ideas to! This home is an investor's dream! Bring your ideas to life here in this home! It does need work! The basement (not pictured) needs the most attention. THIS HOME WILL NOT GO FHA. Conventional buyers and cash buyers ONLY. This home is a SHORT SALE. We can not close in 30 days. The short sale is subject to bank approval. If you're a buyer and you want this house, please contact your realtor who can explain the short sale process to you. This home does need work, but if you have the money, the tools, and the patience to work on it, the outcome could be something truly amazing. -se habla espanol- Spanish: UNA VERDADERA JOYA WAUKEGAN! PRECIOSO HOGAR HISToRICO LUGAR EN DIST. HISToRICO. REGRESE A AYER! Un caparazon increible con revestimiento y ventanas nuevas! No pierda la oportunidad de ser dueno de esta majestuosa propiedad! Esta casa de 2 pisos cuenta con 3 dormitorios en el piso superior, con una oficina que se puede transformar en lo que desee. En el primer piso hay una amplia sala de estar, un espacioso comedor separado y una hermosa habitacion adicional justo al lado de la cocina a la que puede llevar sus ideas. Esta casa es el sueno de un inversor! Haga realidad sus ideas aqui en esta casa! Necesita trabajo! El sotano (no en la foto) necesita la mayor atencion. ESTA CASA NO SERA FHA. SOLO compradores convencionales y compradores en efectivo. Esta casa es una VENTA CORTA. No podemos cerrar en 30 dias. La venta corta esta sujeta a la aprobacion del banco. Si usted es un comprador y desea esta casa, comuniquese con su agente inmobiliario, quien puede explicarle el proceso de venta corta. Esta casa necesita trabajo, pero si tiene el dinero, las herramientas y la paciencia para trabajar en ella, el resultado podria ser algo realmente asombroso.