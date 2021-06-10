 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $129,000

Investors or owner occupant **NICE SPACIOUS HOME 2 story 3 bed rooms and 2.5 bath Formal And Living Dinning rooms . in need of tender loving care , 2 car garage partially finished basement with full bath, Seller motivated , Newer furnace and hard wood floor throughout the home ,bring your brush and do some work and you have great home fenced yard sold AS IS preferably conventional or cash buyer . All appliances tenant owned . Full bath 2nd floor and 1/2 bath in first floor . View More

