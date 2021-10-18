A lot of house for the money here, with a good floor plan, over 1600 sq. feet and a nice front foyer entry with convenient coat closet. Yes, the home needs work but we tore out the carpet on the main level to show the hardwood floors there - refinish them and they will look great! Fireplace (gas starter) is flanked by built in bookshelves. Check out the large enclosed front porch off the living room! An arched doorway leads from the living room to a formal dining room. The kitchen is just adjacent there and has plenty of space for a table for daily dinners, there is a window above the sink and a pantry closet - loads of storage in this home! Sliders lead to a very spacious deck and a screened in porch - fix these up for loads of summer fun! Upstairs you will find 3 nice bedrooms, the master being an extra spacious 17 x 14 and with 2 walk-in closets! Bedroom 3 also has 2 walk-in closets. Check out the solid doors and crystal/glass door knobs throughout. Basement is mostly finished and has a 2nd full bath. NOTE: This home is being sold "as is" - it has a lot of potential! CASH or CONVENTIONAL offers only please. See it and dream of what it could be, then do it!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $138,700
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts
A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, result…
For the first time in exactly a century, the Kenosha Police Department will be Chase free.
TWIN LAKES — Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the …
A standoff ended with a man eventually surrendering to Kenosha Police and was unharmed after he had barricaded himself for more than two hours…
- Updated
Kenosha Police were called to investigate a carjacking that took place in the 5000 block of Green Bay Road Saturday night.
- Updated
A leaked list of "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" banned by Facebook includes three that mention Kenosha by name and five that include Wisconsin in their names.
Citing ongoing questions while it investigates further, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has placed St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick …