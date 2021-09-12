 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $139,900

Great opportunity !!!investors, two lots for the price of one, each lot 49' x 125', low taxes. No flood zone. Bring your tools and ideas. three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, it needs TLC, huge yard with space to build two or three car garage, second house or have parking space for your business. Schedule your visit today.

