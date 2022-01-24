3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $142,500

Prestigious N Sheridan Road location! Waukegan north side Amazing Opportunity for investors. 2 story Classic Victorian home, last sold in 1875, a "Estate - original Powell family" home of former Waukegan mayor & police chief John F Powell. Large open floor plan, rooms with 10' ceilings throughout, wood columns, grand oak staircase, and maple floors. 1st floor features 1/2 Bath and Bedroom/Study/Parlor. Formal Dining and Living room. 2nd floor level has a full Bath and 3 good size Bedrooms. Also 2nd service staircase. Big front Porch. The addition on back was started for a 3 season room. Huge back yard feels like a country setting (property has deep lot 2.9 acres). Includes a oversized 2 Car Garage with a 3rd bay plus storage space and a 220 electric service. Full unfinished Basement with high ceilings. A must see to appreciate the potential on this diamond on the rough! ** ONLY CASH OFFERS PLS! ** Property sold as-is