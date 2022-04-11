 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $149,900

SOLD BEFORE PROCESSING. ADORABLE BUNGALOW HOME IN MOVE IN CONDITION. HUGE CORNER LOT, FENCED YARD AND A NICE 2 CAR GARAGE! NEWER HWH & A/C. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRESHLY PAINTED. FULL-PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert