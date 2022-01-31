CUTE, NEAT, READY FOR A NEW OWNER!!!! Great starter home or investment property to hit the ground running!!!! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath RANCH with Living Room AND Dining Room. Additional bonus is the full, clean basement - lots of extra space for storage or games - pool anyone? Take advantage before the crazy spring market takes off!! COME SEE THIS TODAY!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $154,900
